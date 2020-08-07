    Advertisement

    Avnet: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

    PHOENIX (AP) _ Avnet Inc. (AVT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $52.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

    The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

    The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

    The distributor of electronic components posted revenue of $4.16 billion in the period.

    For the year, the company reported a loss of $31.1 million, or 31 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $17.63 billion.

    Avnet shares have dropped 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 31% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVT

