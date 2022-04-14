Avoca man, 73, charged with child rape

Apr. 14—AVOCA — Borough police arrested a 73-year-old man on allegations he raped and sexually assaulted a child for several years.

Michael Brojakowski, of Main Street, Avoca, was arraigned Wednesday night by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault and one count each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, corruption of minors and two other felony sex offenses. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were contacted by Pittston police Jan. 13 in relation to a possible sexual assault and rape involving a child.

A minimal facts interview was conducted with the child and her parents.

Based on the interview, the child was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children's Advocacy Center.

Details of the interview are listed in the criminal complaint resulting in the criminal charges filed against Brojakowski.

Police allege the assaults took place from 2011 to 2018.