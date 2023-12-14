Avoca man arrested after woman shot in the face on Wagner Hill Road

An Avoca man was arrested on felony assault and weapon charges after allegedly shooting a woman in the face Wednesday night.

New York State Police allege Terry Craig Long Jr., 50, shot a 47-year-old female inside a residence at 8653 Wagner Hill Road in the Town of Avoca.

Police said the victim, who was not identified, was shot at about 8:30 p.m. She was originally taken to Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville and later transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital. She is listed in guarded condition at the Rochester medical facility, troopers said.

State Police charged Long with first-degree assault with intent to cause serious injury and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was taken for arraignment at Steuben County CAP Court.

Long is being held at the Steuben County Jail, according to jail records.

Troopers said the shooting investigation is ongoing.

