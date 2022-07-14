Avoca man charged with assaulting unconscious woman at Scranton party pleads guilty to open lewdness

Jul. 14—An Avoca man charged with indecently assaulting an unconscious woman at a Scranton party pleaded guilty to one count each of open lewdness and harassment.

Joseph John Temprine, 29, was charged after a woman reported a man repeatedly groped her while she was unconscious in a bedroom at a home on Prospect Avenue in Scranton on Aug. 24, 2020.

According to an arrest affidavit, the woman said she believed she was drugged because she blacked out after drinking three or four alcoholic beverages while at a party at her boyfriend's home.

While semiconscious in a bedroom, she recalled a man standing over her with his genitals exposed. Police reviewed security camera footage that showed a man, later identified as Temprine, touching her on three separate occasions. The Times-Tribune does not name victims of sexual assault.

Temprine entered the plea Tuesday before Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola. Prosecutors dropped three counts of indecent assault of an unconscious person and one once of indecent exposure in exchange for the plea. Temprine remains free on bail pending sentencing. His sentencing dates has not yet been set.

