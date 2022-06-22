Avoca man stunned four times in DUI arrest

Jun. 22—AVOCA — A man from Avoca identified himself as a police officer following what borough police say was a drunken vehicle crash on state Route 315 early Tuesday morning.

Vincent Albert Birtel, 51, of Spring Street, crashed his 2019 Lincoln MKZ at about 1:12 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 315, according to court records.

A witness called 911 reporting the man, identified as Birtel, urinated following the crash.

As police from several departments responded, Birtel pushed and swung at officers, court records say.

Police say Birtel was stunned with a Taser four times before he was able to be handcuffed.

After he was placed in a cruiser, Birtel kept identifying himself as a Dupont police officer, according to court records.

Police in court records say Birtel had a heavy odor of an alcoholic beverage and was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where he refused to submit to a blood alcohol test.

Birtel was arraigned on four counts of simple assault, and one count each of resisting arrest, driving under the influence, impersonating a public servant and open lewdness. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.