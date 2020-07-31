How to make an avocado-infused margarita like a pro

We are shaking things up this National Avocado Day with a recipe that puts the coveted green fruit in cocktail form.
New York City-based barman Geoffrey Liebert from Casa del Toro, shared his spin on a margarita that makes avocado the star.
This cocktail is a bright, refreshing way to enjoy avocados shaken, not stirred, and can be enjoyed all summer long.
How to make an AVOrita
Ingredients
1 avocado
1 tablespoon cilantro
2 ounces plata tequila
1 lime
1 ounce Cointreau
1 tablespoon Agave Nectar
Directions
In a cocktail shaker, muddle avocado, cilantro and lime juice until avocado is thoroughly mashed.
Add tequila, Cointreau, agave nectar and ice, and shake until well chilled.
Strain into a rocks glass over ice.
Salt the rim, garnish and enjoy responsibly!
Happy National Avocado Day!
