How to make an avocado-infused margarita like a pro

We are shaking things up this National Avocado Day with a recipe that puts the coveted green fruit in cocktail form.

New York City-based barman Geoffrey Liebert from Casa del Toro, shared his spin on a margarita that makes avocado the star.

This cocktail is a bright, refreshing way to enjoy avocados shaken, not stirred, and can be enjoyed all summer long.

How to make an AVOrita

Ingredients

1 avocado

1 tablespoon cilantro

2 ounces plata tequila

1 lime

1 ounce Cointreau

1 tablespoon Agave Nectar



Directions

In a cocktail shaker, muddle avocado, cilantro and lime juice until avocado is thoroughly mashed.

Add tequila, Cointreau, agave nectar and ice, and shake until well chilled.

Strain into a rocks glass over ice.

Salt the rim, garnish and enjoy responsibly!

Happy National Avocado Day!

