You Need This Avocado Tool in Your Kitchen

From Popular Mechanics

If you’re a cook, or you sometimes like to cook, or you have cooked, or one time you made cookies, then you probably got a kitchen gadget for the holidays. Maybe you’ve already been gifted a sous vide, a grill, a pasta maker, a countertop pizza oven , and a pickle grabber, and your kitchen is starting to turn into an overstuffed Sur la Table.







If this sounds like you, then you should exchange whatever useless or duplicate kitchen item you got this year for something that’s actually indispensable, such as this three-in-one avocado tool. Yes, I realize this sounds like it will compound the problem, but this thing is better than any other method I’ve ever seen for slicing up avocados. It may add to your drawers, but at least you’ll use it.

Once you slice the avocado in half, the three-pronged hole hooks into the pit and removes it without you having to get avocado all over your fingers (you can push the pit off through the back of the hole). Then the part that looks like an egg slicer removes the meat in easily mashable strips.

It turns guacamole into a sub-two minute operation, and in an age when uncoordinated avocado lovers are ending up in the emergency room, it could just save you a trip to the hospital.

