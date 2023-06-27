Avocet chicks hatch for first time in East Devon

Two avocet chicks have hatched at a wetlands in East Devon for the first time in the county.

Two avocets were seen foraging on the Axe Estuary in the spring before brooding eggs by the beginning of June in the Seaton wetlands.

East Devon District Council's countryside team monitored the eggs which were incubated.

Council leader Paul Arnott said he was "delighted" that their efforts had paid off.

The avocet is included on the amber list of UK birds of conservation concern due to its localised distribution in Britain.

They are vividly marked with pied black and white plumage, long pale blue legs and a thin upturned bill.

James Chubb, East Devon District Council's countryside manager, said they kept a close eye on the birds to keep them safe from predators.

"We kept the water levels on the lagoon as high as possible during incubation to provide protection from animals such as foxes or stoats. Anything smaller than a Canada goose was seen off. We've a lot of crows here too and they weren't even tolerated in the air above the nest."

Mr Arnott said it was important to "invest in our treasured nature reserves".

"We are absolutely delighted to see our efforts are paying off with the breeding of this iconic wetlands species and would like to thank all the staff and volunteers across East Devon who have made this possible."

