Avoid these 6 mistakes when refinancing into a low mortgage rate

Mortgage rates have been hitting all-time lows, and homeowners have been rushing to refinance and shave down their monthly payments — sometimes by hundreds of dollars.

As 30-year mortgage rates stay south of 3.5%, you're a good candidate to refinance and save if your current mortgage rate is higher than 4%. That's pretty common, because just one year ago rates were averaging over 4.1%.

Think you're ripe for a refi? Careful there, because mortgages are complicated and it's easy to make a misstep.

Refinancing errors can be costly. Here are six of the most common ones that you'll want to avoid on your way to landing a new loan.

1. Not comparison-shopping to find the best deal

Too many borrowers grab the first mortgage they see.

You probably wouldn't buy a new car without shopping around and comparing prices. Same goes for a plane ticket.

So why would anyone grab the first mortgage they see? Yet studies have found that more than 30% of borrowers never comparison-shop for mortgages, says the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Recent research by LendingTree found that homeowners who refinance without shopping around pay an average of $163 extra per month or $1,953 more per year.

So, compare mortgages from three lenders, maybe more. Be sure to ask for loan estimates, says Viral Shah, co-founder of the online mortgage lender Better.com.

"The only way to validate an offering and compare two options apples-to-apples when you’re rate shopping is to get an official loan estimate," Shah says. "A loan estimate is a standardized document detailing all the costs associated with your mortgage."

2. Looking for a zero-interest mortgage

Think you'll find a zero percent mortgage? Your bubble will be burst.

Did you see headlines that the Federal Reserve recently cut interest rates to something close to zero? Yeah, that happened — but don't assume it means 0% mortgages are available.

Because they're not. Thirty-year mortgage rates have been at some of the lowest levels ever seen and are very attractive, but don't waste your time hunting for a loan that's interest-free.

"A Fed rate cut to 0% does not mean that mortgage rates do the same," says Kimberly Lanham, senior vice president of Digital Risk, a mortgage consulting firm.

Instead, mortgage rates are closely tied to the yield, or interest, on 10-year Treasury notes, Lanham explains.

Also remember that when you see a survey of average mortgage rates, they're just that: averages. Some banks and other lenders may have rates that are higher than average, particularly if they're swamped with mortgage applications and want to tamp down that demand.