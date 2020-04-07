Should You Avoid Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)?

Coronavirus is probably the #1 concern in investors' minds right now. It should be. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW. We predicted that a US recession is imminent and US stocks will go down by at least 20% in the next 3-6 months. We also told you to short the market ETFs and buy long-term bonds. Investors who agreed with us and replicated these trades are up double digits whereas the market is down double digits. Our article also called for a total international travel ban to prevent the spread of the coronavirus especially from Europe. We were one step ahead of the markets and the president (see why hell is coming).

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the December quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT).

Is Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) ready to rally soon? Money managers are taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund positions were cut by 7 lately. Our calculations also showed that AIMT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the eyes of most stock holders, hedge funds are perceived as unimportant, old financial vehicles of the past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our researchers look at the top tier of this club, about 850 funds. These money managers control the majority of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by watching their first-class picks, Insider Monkey has revealed a number of investment strategies that have historically surpassed the broader indices.

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Now we're going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT).

How have hedgies been trading Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -35% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AIMT over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).