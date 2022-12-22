Avoid the area, police say of barricade at abandoned home in Lexington County

Police are telling people to stay away from the area near an abandoned home in Lexington County where two people have barricaded themselves inside.

The area is near the intersection of Dunbar Road and Church Street, the South Congaree Police Department said Thursday at about 2:15 p.m. That’s in the South Congaree area between Fish Hatchery Road and Edmund Highway.

There are two people accused of being burglars barricaded inside the home, according to police.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is assisting police with the situation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.