Should You Avoid B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Is B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) a good investment right now? Hedge funds were turning less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets fell by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that BGS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most shareholders, hedge funds are seen as underperforming, old investment vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open today, We choose to focus on the aristocrats of this group, approximately 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors administer most of all hedge funds' total capital, and by observing their finest stock picks, Insider Monkey has formulated a few investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points a year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_758429" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Ric Dillon of Diamond Hill Capital[/caption]

Ric Dillon Diamond Hill Capital More

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind let's take a peek at the latest hedge fund action surrounding B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Hedge fund activity in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

At Q1's end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -13% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BGS over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).