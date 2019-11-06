Should You Avoid Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB)?

Before we spend days researching a stock idea we like to take a look at how hedge funds and billionaire investors recently traded that stock. Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) lagged the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 10 percentage points since the end of the third quarter of 2018. This means hedge funds that are allocating a higher percentage of their portfolio to small-cap stocks were probably underperforming the market. However, this also means that as small-cap stocks start to mean revert, these hedge funds will start delivering better returns than the S&P 500 Index funds. In this article, we will take a look at what hedge funds think about Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB).

Is Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) the right investment to pursue these days? Hedge funds are becoming less hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund bets retreated by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that BWB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). BWB was in 6 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 7 hedge funds in our database with BWB holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

According to most shareholders, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, outdated investment tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds trading today, We hone in on the crème de la crème of this club, approximately 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people direct the majority of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by following their best stock picks, Insider Monkey has uncovered a few investment strategies that have historically defeated the market. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

AlphaOne Capital Partners' Returns, AUM and Holdings More

Unlike other investors who track every movement of the 25 largest hedge funds, our long-short investment strategy relies on hedge fund buy/sell signals given by the 100 best performing hedge funds. Let's take a glance at the new hedge fund action encompassing Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB).

How have hedgies been trading Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -14% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BWB over the last 16 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.