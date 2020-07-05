Should You Avoid Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. Our calculations also showed that CTT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are many methods stock market investors have at their disposal to analyze their stock investments. A duo of the most under-the-radar methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top money managers can outpace the market by a healthy margin (see the details here).

With all of this in mind let's take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT).

Hedge fund activity in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

At Q1's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -27% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in CTT a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT), which was worth $25.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Impax Asset Management which amassed $6.8 million worth of shares. Royce & Associates, Arrowstreet Capital, and Huber Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Huber Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT), around 0.3% of its 13F portfolio. Weld Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.13 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CTT.