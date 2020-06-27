Should You Avoid Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) based on that data.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. Our calculations also showed that CMCO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind we're going to analyze the recent hedge fund action regarding Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO).

How are hedge funds trading Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -16% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 21 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CMCO a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $7.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Marshall Wace LLP with a $3.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Divisar Capital, Skylands Capital, and Forest Hill Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Forest Hill Capital allocated the biggest weight to Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO), around 1.33% of its 13F portfolio. Divisar Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.18 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CMCO.