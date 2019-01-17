How to Avoid Common Car-Seat Installation Mistakes

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

A toddler, still strapped into a car safety seat, survived a fall out of a moving vehicle this week on a Minnesota road—providing a chilling reminder of the importance of proper car seat installation.

The Monday incident, reported in Mankato, Minn., has gained social media attention because it was captured on a dash cam video from a nearby vehicle. The driver of that vehicle stopped to rescue the uninjured child, according to local news reports.

Though this case appears to be a freak occurrence, motor vehicle injuries are the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. When installed the right way, car seats can prevent death and mitigate injuries.

Most drivers who transport children believe their car or booster seat is installed correctly, (73 percent), but nearly half (45 percent) of the installations are flawed in some way, according to the 2015 National Child Restraint Use Special Study, the latest government research available.

Consumer Reports routinely tests child seats in three areas: crash protection, ease of use, and ease of installation in various vehicles.

To help drivers properly secure their children, we’ve identified some common mistakes, including those noted in the study.

Use the slider over the images below to find out whether you too may be inadvertently making mistakes, and learn how to correct them.

First Steps: Car-Seat-to-Vehicle Installation

Slide right and left to see what not to do and what you should be doing when installing your car seat in your car.

Next Steps: Securing Child in Car Seat

Slide right and left to see what not to do and what you should be doing when securing your child in a car seat.

The study also found that the most common misuse for booster installations was placing the lap belt high on the belly or ribcage, rather than low across the hips and upper thighs. If you have a booster kid, visit our buying guide for more information on how to properly secure your child in the booster and how to decide whether your child is ready for the vehicle seat belt alone.

Correction: The percentages cited in the second paragraph of this article have been corrected, marking a slight change to: Most drivers with children in the vehicle believe their car or booster seat was installed correctly (73 percent), but almost half (45 percent) of the installations are flawed in some way.

Loose installation, defined as having more than 1 inch of movement either forward and back and/or side to side when force is applied at the belt path. Do: Regardless of whether you’re using LATCH anchors or the vehicle seat belt, the installation should have less than 1 inch of movement both forward and back and side to side when pulled at the belt path. If you’re installing with the vehicle seat belt, be sure to consult your vehicle owner’s manual to learn how to properly lock the seat belt.

Don't: Incorrectly set the recline angle for rear-facing car seats.

Do: Be sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions for setting the recline on your rear-facing seat. An overly upright seat can cause an infant’s head to fall forward and obstruct his or her breathing. Reclining too far can reduce the seat’s ability to protect the child in a crash.

Don't: Use forward-facing belt path for rear-facing orientation or rear-facing belt path for forward-facing orientation.

Do: Consult your car-seat manual and the seat’s labels to ensure you are using the correct belt path. Confusing the paths could mean the seat is not secure or may not respond as it should during a crash.

Don't: Fail to use a top tether for forward-facing installation.

Do: For all forward-facing installations, always attach the top tether whether the seat is installed using the lower anchors or the seat belts. The top tether significantly reduces a seat’s forward motion, which can reduce injury to the child, especially head injury. Car-seat-misuse research conducted by the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute also suggests that to some degree, top tether use may help mitigate the effects of other misuses, such as loose harnessing or loose installation. Top tethers not only enhance safety but are also easy to use.

Don't: Leave a loose harness that allows too much movement.

Do: Make harness snug enough so that you can’t pinch any webbing between your fingers at your child’s shoulders. A loose harness can cause your child to move outside the protection of the child seat during a crash.

Don't: Position at wrong rear-facing harness height.

Don't: Position at wrong forward-facing harness height.

Do: For forward-facing seats, the harness should be adjusted to fit at or slightly above the shoulders. Correct harness positioning optimizes the seat's ability to protect in a crash.

Don't: Position chest clip too high or too low.

Do: Position chest clip at armpit level. The chest clip is intended to keep the harness in proper position prior to a crash.

Don't: Use non-approved covers and cushions.

Do: Use only covers and cushions that have been approved by the car-seat manufacturer for use with that seat. These items have been crash-tested with your seat to meet compliance standards. As a rule, do not place any additional padding between the seat and your child or between your child and the harness straps.

