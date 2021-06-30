How to avoid the dangers of illegal fireworks as you plan for July 4 in Kansas City

Many Kansas City residents are preparing to celebrate Fourth of July after more than a year of restrictions — and fireworks are bound to be part of the festivities.

But they can be disastrous, if safety standards aren’t followed — which happens “far too often,” according to officials. Also: Not all fireworks are legal in Kansas and Missouri.

A suspected illegal fireworks explosion killed a man in Raytown on Monday, and injured several others.

To avoid the dangers of illegal fireworks, here is what residents in the Kansas City metropolitan area should know:

Federal regulations

It is illegal it make your own fireworks. Fireworks manufacturers are required by law to be licensed with ATF as well as the state in which they manufacture, said John Ham, spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Kansas City division.

Federal and state law require that explosives, including mixed pyrotechnics powder, be stored in approved explosives magazines, Ham said.

Federal regulations enforced by ATF set distances that explosive magazines must be kept from inhabitant structures and roads.

Ham said in the past five years, federal authorities have investigated at least four houses or business explosions from pyrotechnics, from people trying to mix or make their fireworks.

“There has got to be a demand for these things for them to continue to make them,” Ham told The Star on Wednesday. “That’s part of it because if they are making the M80s or cherry bombs or whatever. They are selling them at a pretty high price.”

“So there’s a profit motivation in this but there’s also another side to that, that people just feel like they need a bigger bang or bigger fireworks than what they think they can buy at a licensed tent or a licensed retailer. And that’s not really true.”

Ham said the explosive powders that are used in fireworks are extraordinarily unstable. They are friction sensitive and heat sensitive.

What has happened in recent years is people try buying consumer fireworks that are illegal and take them home. And they’re trying to cut into the firework, to turn it into something else or to get the powder that’s inside, Ham said.

“And just literally they are running a saw or a screwdriver or anything into that product, that powder is so sensitive, that any amount of friction will cause it to go off,” Ham said. “Once it goes, there’s no stopping it, unfortunately.”

State regulations

In Missouri, ground salutes, also known as cherry bombs, M80s, M100s, M100s, are illegal. Fireworks that exceed the limit of explosive material for consumer fireworks — 50 mg as defined by the American Pyrotechnics Association— are also prohibited.

In Kansas M80s and any rocket mounted on a wire or stick, such as bottle rockets, are illegal as well. Those who use or sell these types of fireworks are committing a crime under the state’s law.

Recognizing illegal fireworks

The American Pyrotechnics association said that fireworks without the manufacturer’s name on the packages are probably illegal. Devices that don’t have have cautionary labeling with instructions on how to use it should also be avoided.

People who want to order fireworks are encouraged to do it from a legal vendors to avoid the dangers. Those who suspect having illegal devices should contact the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms at 1-888-ATF-BOMB.