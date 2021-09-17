Should You Avoid Eating These High-Sugar Fruits? We Asked Nutritionists
Experts settle the debate over whether we should be watching our fruit intake because of the sugar content.
Experts settle the debate over whether we should be watching our fruit intake because of the sugar content.
Look good and feel good.
Get relief that really lasts.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThere could be another line of defense against COVID-19 on the medical horizon—one that doesn’t involve taking horse medication or even vaccine boosters.According to Scott Gottlieb, author of Uncontrolled Spread, former FDA commissioner, and a member of Pfizer’s board of directors, there are three promising pills in development to help treat COVID like “Tamiflu for influenza,” he tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal. Of course
Stephanie Keith/GettyThe far-right, anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer says she’s tested positive for the coronavirus, after suffering from severe symptoms that she wrote left her feeling like she “got hit by a bus.”In a post on the Trumpist social network Gettr, Loomer complained that she started suffering from “fever, chills, a runny nose, sore throat, nausea and severe body aches” on Wednesday that she said felt like “a bad case of the flu... So I took a COVID test and
These physicians and dietitians know how to outsmart a slowing metabolism and get lean—for good.
Ree Drummond, 52, shared all about the exact weight loss plan she followed.
We sort through all the choices to see how the nutrition stacks up.
Once a chatty and energetic child, Avella Bauer is now unable to see, speak or move her arms or legs
From dangerously high cholesterol to special requirements when eating out, here's why I stopped following the popular diet after losing 120 pounds.
A booster shot dramatically reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection and illness, Israeli scientists found.
There's an old saying about not crying over spilled milk. But is there use in starting a family feud over whether or not you should get your sister's extra breast milk? Reddit weighed in.
"Pray for me please," asks political media figure
Your bestie is known for her iron stomach (things like last week’s leftovers, three-day-old sushi and chicken vindaloo don’t even phase her). You, on the...
A model is garnering praise on TikTok after slamming a photographer for suggesting she "didn't eat" for two weeks.
Amazon's No. 1 bestselling cross-training shoe has racked in a flawless five-star rating from more than 32,400 fans.
With Florida hospitals overflowing with COVID-19 patients, 12-year-old Seth Osborn was unable to get medical care before his appendix burst
The pandemic will eventually end, but reaching a "new normal" will mean deciding how to manage the lingering threat of the coronavirus for years to come.
Sharon Osbourne gave an update on the Prince of Darkness' health.
Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory are two of the most well-known ivermectin promoters around. They've formed a group of doctors called the FLCCC.
Go Nakamura/GettyThe parents of an 8-year-old girl now left orphaned. A Kentucky woman recently crowned “Teacher of the Year.” A beloved Idaho fire chief. These are among the latest COVID-19 deaths reported this week, as hospitals across the nation warn the Delta-fueled wave is so bad they are already rationing care.Eight-year-old Lillie Burko has witnessed the devastation firsthand and is now left to deal with its brutal aftermath: After losing both her parents to COVID within two weeks, she is