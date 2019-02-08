How to Avoid Falling Victim to Common Tax Scams

As peak tax season approaches, many Americans are gathering their tax documents and preparing for the effects -- both good and bad -- of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on their returns. Many will likely ponder, given the newly increased standard deduction, whether itemizing their taxes is still their best financial move. Along with the questions surrounding the nuts and bolts of a return, there are other, more malevolent issues that demand taxpayers' attention: How to avoid falling victim to tax scams.

As an economic crimes detective, I have seen firsthand the devastation that these crimes cause victims and their families, and I have personal experience consoling individuals who have lost their life savings and whose family relationships have been strained.

A personal check made out to the I.R.S. in the amount of "All my money" More

Always check your tax preparer's credentials and make sure you know what fees they charge before hiring them. Image source: Getty Images.

The "Dirty Dozen"

While it is notoriously difficult to accurately gauge how many victims have fallen prey to these scams and how much money has been lost, there is no question that the numbers are huge. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on its website states that "thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and their personal information to tax scams." That's putting it mildly. Just one tax-fraud ring, consisting of 21 conspirators and broken up last year by the U.S. Department of Justice, was responsible for 15,000 victims and "hundreds of millions" of dollars in losses alone.

Every year, the IRS releases their "Dirty Dozen" list of tax scams, which "highlights a wide variety of schemes that taxpayers may encounter throughout the year, many of which peak during tax-filing season." While I would definitely encourage you to look over the entire list, don't feel as though you need to memorize each individual scam. Instead, here are three principles that can help you avoid all manner of tax scams and keep yourself from becoming a victim.

1. Beware suspicious phone calls and emails

One of the most common tax scams involves fraudsters calling a potential victim claiming to be from the IRS. The caller matter-of-factly demands that the victim pay back taxes that are owed, or law enforcement will arrive shortly to arrest the victim.

Another common scam entails phishing emails, which are designed to get you to reveal personal information about yourself. The IRS has seen an increase of scams involving emails that direct victims to websites with fake log-in pages. Sometimes these emails are designed to look like they are from trusted organizations. Other times, they can even be legitimate email accounts that have been hacked, all to get victims to "provide money, passwords, Social Security numbers and other information that can lead to identity theft."

Fortunately, these are easy scams to avoid if you remember this one crucial detail: The IRS will never call, email, or contact you via social media without mailing you first. Nor will they ask for payment methods, financial information, or personal information through these channels. Finally, remember that the IRS will never threaten you with arrest or demand immediate payment for back taxes without giving you ample opportunity to appeal.

2. Choose a tax preparer carefully