How to avoid frozen pipes and more news in the latest Manitowoc weekly dose

FILE - Manitowoc is a contrast of the evening's warm color and the ice's cold blue stare on the Manitowoc River by the 10th Street bridge Jan. 21, 2022.

MANITOWOC — After Mother Nature drops up to a foot of snow on the lakeshore area through Saturday, single-digit temperatures are expected to set in.

National Weather Service forecasts predict temperatures will drop to the single digits Saturday and remain through Tuesday.

Double-digit highs — in the teens — are forecast to return Wednesday and Thursday.

With the bitter cold temperatures, Manitowoc Public Utilities is encouraging residents to ensure steps have been taken to avoid frozen water pipes.

MPU said when water freezes inside pipes, the expansion of the ice can cause pipes to break, resulting in flooding and repair expenses.

The following tips are advised by MPU:

Keep heat in basements, crawl spaces and utility closets. Open interior doors to allow heat to circulate to unheated areas.

If you use heat tapes in trailer homes or homes without basements, make sure they are plugged in and functional.

Look for drafts from doors not fully closed or broken windows in basements.

Insulate basement sill boxes and other areas where water pipes are located.

Open kitchen and bathroom sink cabinet doors to allow heat to get to pipes on outside walls.

Exterior faucets should have a separate shut-off valve in your basement. Make sure the inside valve is off.

Know where your main water shut-off is so if there is a problem, you can shut the water off quickly.

MPU also said that as the weather warms, people should be on the lookout for leaks inside and outside as a frozen pipe may not leak, but when the ice thaws, a broken pipe could begin leaking.

Now, on to other news in weekly dose ...

Aurora Medical Center-Manitowoc County nurse earns 2023 Nurse of the Year

Shayla Luckow, a supervisor in the intensive care stepdown unit at Aurora Medical Center-Manitowoc County, was selected as a 2023 Nurse of the Year.

Luckow, Aurora said in a news release, began her career at Aurora Medical Center-Manitowoc County in the kitchen about 10 years ago. She then worked as a certified nursing assistant, progressing to a nurse extern and eventually earning her BSN.

Luckow is now working toward board certification and has completed the ExCEL-RN program, attaining Level B. She’s actively involved in Shared Governance as the practice council chairperson. She also is chairperson of her Area Coordinating Council, leading monthly meetings that support and encourage team engagement.

“Shayla’s story of personal growth over the past decade is inspiring,” said Cheryl Stoeckigt Parra, chief nursing officer at Aurora Medical Center-Manitowoc County. “She is a compassionate nurse with a wealth of wisdom, which she imparts on our new nurses, mentoring them as they begin their nursing journey. She is helping to shape the next generation of nurses.”

‘Water Dance’ opens at Wisconsin Maritime Museum

In the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s latest exhibit, “Water Dance: A Painter’s Pilgrimage — An Exhibit Exploring Wisconsin’s Waterways,” local artists Bonnita Budysz and Robert Theaker welcome visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of the waterways through more than 30 of their original paintings in oil and watercolor.

This exhibition is the result of a multi-year, visionary collaboration by artists Budysz and Theaker. With the exhibition, the museum presents their artworks that showcase and celebrate the story of water in northeast Wisconsin. As seasoned outdoors people, the artists have canoed, hiked, explored and painted en plein air, literally at the water’s edge.

'A Bend In The Branch River' by Bonnita Budysz

The artists said in a statement: “The intention of the ‘Water Dance’ exhibit is to educate and promote appreciation for the natural beauty, historical significance and continuing need for preservation of our precious waterways. Your engagement, whether as a collector or art aficionado, as an avid supporter or caring conservationist, is welcome. Our waterways are at risk, and we applaud your involvement to secure the safety and vitality of our beloved rivers and lakes. With these artworks, and with this cultural and community collaboration, we celebrate and hope to inspire in you, a deeper connection to the source of all life, WATER.”

The exhibition will be on display from Jan. 20 to Sept. 2 at the museum, 75 Maritime Drive. An artists’ talk at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 will kick off the exhibit. Learn more at wisconsinmaritime.org or call 920-684-0218.

'Birch Bark Canoe' by Robert Theaker

Quality Roasting has a new CEO

Quality Roasting, Inc., a Valders-based manufacturer of soybean meal and oil products since 1991, has announced Erin Davis was appointed chief executive officer effective Jan. 1.

Davis, according to a news release, has been instrumental in leading the growth of the company since she joined Quality Roasting in 2016.

Erin Davis

With two soy processing plants in Wisconsin, Davis led the expansion of Quality Roasting’s footprint with the addition of a third plant in Reese, Michigan, in 2019. She also led the design and commissioning of a state-of-the-art food-grade oil refinery in Valders in 2018 and is overseeing the construction of a new refinery being constructed in Reese, Michigan.

The company is also adding a third Wisconsin soy processing plant in Reedsville, which is planned to be in full operation before spring.

With a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and emphasis in food processing from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, her in-depth understanding of business operations and her experience and passion for continued business growth make her the ideal person to lead Quality Roasting into its next chapter of innovation and continued success, the release said.

Scott Rabe, current CEO and one of four owners of the company, has been the core of Quality Roasting’s operations since its early beginnings in 1991 and has played a pivotal role in the company’s success. He will maintain his ownership in the company and will transition into a role as executive adviser and director of grain merchandising, where he will utilize his experience and passion as the cornerstone of Quality Roasting’s partnership with suppliers.

Burger Boat honors 2023 Associate of the Year

Manitowoc's Burger Boat Company, one of the world’s oldest and most respected yacht builders, has named Lance Gaedtke its 2023 Associate of the Year.

A news release said the award “celebrates his commitment to continuous improvement of his skills, knowledge and leadership.”

Following in the footsteps of his father, Romy Gaedtke, Lance joined Burger in 1983 and quickly became an exceptional member of the metals department, one who can always be trusted to utilize his time wisely and advance himself, and others, to the next steps in the workflow.

Manitowoc-based Burger Boat Company named Lance Gaedtke (right) its 2023 Associate of the Year. Also pictured, at left, is Burger Boat president and CEO Jim Ruffolo.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate Lance as Burger’s 2023 Associate of the Year,” said Jim Ruffolo, Burger Boat Company’s president and CEO. “Lance’s loyalty, dedication and ever-present quest for quality and reliability make us all better. Lance’s positive attitude, sense of urgency and great sense of humor inspire us all! His use of knowledge and ability to communicate ideas clearly demonstrate his leadership. Lance’s willingness to train others, and his strong work ethic, exemplifies the personal traits Burger seeks, and which all guests will experience when they visit our shipyard.”

Get set for Brewfest

Manitowoc Noon Rotary will again host Winter Brewfest. The event is slated for 1-5 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Manitowoc County Expo Center, 4921 Expo Drive, Manitowoc. It features samples of more than 100 different brews from 25-plus local and regional craft breweries, domestic and import varieties, and home brews.

New this year and included with the price of a ticket are pretzel stick necklaces, charcuterie selections from local cheese-makers and other businesses, and the event’s exclusive Brew Dogs.

Also included is entertainment, raffle prizes, games and contests.

Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Advance tickets are available at PetSkull Brewing Co., Sabbatical Brewing Co., Craft Creek Brewing Co., Cool City Brewing Co. and Superior Discount Liquors in Manitowoc as well as at the Sheboygan East and Sheboygan West locations. Tickets can also be purchased directly from Noon Rotary members or online at (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-brewfest-tickets-658074477477). Admission is for ages 21 and older only.

Volunteers sought for Manitowoc County homeless count

Volunteers are needed to assist in conducting the Point-in-Time Homelessness Count in Manitowoc County Jan. 24-25.

Two shifts are available: 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. and 4-6 a.m.

During the event, community volunteers go out in two-hour shifts and search for individuals who might be sleeping unsheltered in an effort to connect those individuals to resources.

Interested volunteers can sign up at https://forms.gle/sT3hF5JcXt8qz7qv6. A volunteer training to prepare for the count will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

For more information, call United Way Manitowoc County at 920-682-8888 or Lakeshore CAP at 920-803-6991.

Can’t volunteer but want to get involved? Consider donating $10 vouchers or gift cards for volunteer teams to hand out. To learn more about what’s needed, call United Way at 920-682-8888.

