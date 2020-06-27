Should You Avoid Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)?

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Is Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) a buy here? The best stock pickers are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were trimmed by 7 lately. Our calculations also showed that GPI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Now we're going to take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Hedge fund activity in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -32% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in GPI a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Eminence Capital, managed by Ricky Sandler, holds the largest position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Eminence Capital has a $69.8 million position in the stock, comprising 0.8% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, which holds a $11.2 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other professional money managers that are bullish comprise Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's Marshall Wace LLP, David Harding's Winton Capital Management and Israel Englander's Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Eminence Capital allocated the biggest weight to Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI), around 0.76% of its 13F portfolio. Factorial Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.45 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to GPI.