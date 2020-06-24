Should You Avoid Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)?

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 821 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) based on those filings.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that HTHT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are a multitude of formulas shareholders have at their disposal to evaluate stocks. Some of the less utilized formulas are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a solid margin (see the details here).

With all of this in mind let's take a peek at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

How have hedgies been trading Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -6% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 14 hedge funds with a bullish position in HTHT a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Yiheng Capital held the most valuable stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), which was worth $87.3 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Platinum Asset Management which amassed $75.9 million worth of shares. Generation Investment Management, D E Shaw, and AQR Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Yiheng Capital allocated the biggest weight to Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), around 6.87% of its 13F portfolio. Old Well Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 6.13 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HTHT.