Should You Avoid Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has experienced a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers of late. Our calculations also showed that ICHR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to review the new hedge fund action surrounding Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

How have hedgies been trading Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in ICHR a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Richard Driehaus's Driehaus Capital has the largest position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR), worth close to $8.5 million, corresponding to 0.3% of its total 13F portfolio. On Driehaus Capital's heels is Chuck Royce of Royce & Associates, with a $6.8 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other members of the smart money with similar optimism contain Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital, Cliff Asness's AQR Capital Management and Renaissance Technologies. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Driehaus Capital allocated the biggest weight to Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR), around 0.28% of its 13F portfolio. Quantinno Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.21 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ICHR.