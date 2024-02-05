Avoid injury when shovelling snow by doing this

It’s nature's greatest workout—shovelling snow!

Using a shovel requires the use of all the major muscles in your body, and generally speaking, if you are out there for an hour, the calorie burn could be around 400-600 calories.

However, because this action is so intense, it can cause muscle soreness and even potential injury.

In this Health and Weather segment, The Weather Network reporter Rachel Schoutsen explores some best practices for shovelling snow with physiotherapist Kareem Ali.