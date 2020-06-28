Should You Avoid Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL)?

In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. MDGL was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with MDGL positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MDGL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren't comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in stocks that are in our short portfolio.

Keeping this in mind we're going to review the key hedge fund action surrounding Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

How are hedge funds trading Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -21% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MDGL over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.