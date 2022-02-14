Avoid meetups gone wrong and sell safely inside police station, police say

Over 1 billion users visit Facebook Marketplace each month.

Online resale or e-commerce websites make it easy to buy and sell items to your neighbors. Log into Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or Nextdoor and you'll see used KitchenAid stand mixers, Red Wings tickets, furniture and much more.

The websites are widely popular and growing fast. Facebook Marketplace launched in 2016 and by April 2021 over 1 billion users visited Facebook Marketplace each month, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Most transactions happen according to plan and both parties go on their merry way after exchanging the item for payment. It is easy to feel comfortable arranging to meet someone with a profile picture and nearby location, like on Marketplace.

But these meetups also turn people into sitting ducks with cash, vulnerable to theft, robbery or, on rare occasions, homicide.

Last December, several Southfield residents were robbed when attempting to sell PlayStation 5 video game consoles. According to police reports, suspects would appear to pay via CashApp, but as the seller waited for the payment, suspects would steal the item and drive away. In some instances suspects insinuated having a gun. Southfield police arrested the suspects in January.

On Tuesday, Detroit police were called after two suspects carjacked a seller of a pair of Nike Air Jordan shoes at gunpoint and forced him and his two young children from the SUV. One suspect was shot by police after allegedly attempting to run down officers and is currently hospitalized.

Although rare, some meetups turn fatal. A recent investigation by ProPublica identified 13 instances of homicide as a result of Facebook Marketplace meetups since the beginning of the pandemic. In one such case, a woman was allegedly stabbed by a man selling a refrigerator on Facebook Marketplace outside Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

For years, police departments have been recommending residents use monitored "safe transaction zones" in and around police stations when meeting for a sale arranged online.

The safest location is inside the police department lobby, where an officer is stationed at the front desk and can serve as a witness to the transaction, said Southfield Deputy Police Chief Jeffrey Jagielski.

Police station lobbies are public spaces, and many departments — including Southfield, Farmington Hills and Detroit — designate specific safe transaction zones inside the lobby.

At a bare minimum, Facebook recommends meeting in a well-lit place, bringing a charged mobile phone, saving the phone number of local authorities, live-sharing your location with a friend or family member and avoiding carrying large amounts of cash.

However, even safe transaction zones located immediately in front of the police station are not a fail-safe. One of the PS5 robberies occurred in the parking lot of the Southfield police.

Jagielski said they haven't seen an uptick in robberies or theft related to transaction meetups, aside from the recent spree of PS5 robberies conducted by the now-arrested Southfield suspects.

Still, police urge residents to use caution when meeting strangers and encourage the use of station lobbies for transactions.

“The police department reminds everyone to focus on their personal safety and always trust their instincts,” Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said in a statement.

