Should You Avoid National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) based on that data.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. EYE investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with EYE positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that EYE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are several gauges shareholders use to analyze their stock investments. Some of the most innovative gauges are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best investment managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a significant amount (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. Now we're going to take a peek at the recent hedge fund action regarding National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

How are hedge funds trading National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -7% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards EYE over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Adage Capital Management was the largest shareholder of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE), with a stake worth $151.4 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Adage Capital Management was Select Equity Group, which amassed a stake valued at $17 million. Citadel Investment Group, Columbus Circle Investors, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Adage Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE), around 0.45% of its 13F portfolio. Weld Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.42 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to EYE.