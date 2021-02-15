How to Avoid Overhyped and Overpriced Bourbon

Handmade Pictures / Alamy

You can buy bourbon as young as a few years old and as old as 30 years. But what is the perfect age?

Half Full columnist and whiskey authority Lew Bryson tried to answer this question in a recent article he wrote, which went viral. On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, Bryson joins co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum to talk about what inspired his piece. The trio also share their own preferred bourbon age and how they ferret out American whiskey bargains.

So pour yourself a whiskey and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

