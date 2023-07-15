How to avoid paying higher-rate tax (even if you earn £110,000 a year)

income tax.jpg

Around 6.8 million taxpayers face being dragged into a higher tax bracket next year, but by following our tips and doing a bit of extra planning even those earning £110,000 won’t have to pay higher-rate tax.

Stubbornly high inflation and rising wages, combined with frozen tax-free allowances mean 4.2 million people could become basic-rate taxpayers, who currently don’t pay tax, and 2.6 million could be dragged into the higher-rate tax band, according to calculations from the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

This means 4.2 million could become basic-rate taxpayers, who currently don’t pay tax, and 2.6 million could be dragged into the higher-rate tax band.

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: “Thanks to the Government’s frozen tax allowances, we’re all paying more tax. The amount the Government is due to raise in income tax this year is expected to soar. It’s estimated 55pc more people will hit the additional-rate income tax band, thanks to rising wages and the lowering of that threshold.”

The highest tax band dropped from £150,000 to £125,140 in April.

Further findings show that since tax bands were first frozen in 2021 there has been a 142pc increase in the number of individuals paying additional-rate income tax at 45pc.

With this in mind, it’s worth making sure you’re using every tax rule to your full advantage to cut your income tax bill and shield more of your hard-earned cash from the taxman. Here, Telegraph Money reveals nine ways you can do it.

What are the current income tax rates and bands?

In 2023-24, the personal tax bands and rates in most of the UK are as follows:

Income tax in England, Northern Ireland and Wales

Income tax is devolved in Scotland and, as such, has different bands and rates:

Income tax in Scotland

These are the rates you pay in each band if you have a standard personal allowance of £12,570. The personal allowance decreases by £1 for every £2 you earn over £100,000, meaning that those who earn £125,140 or more do not receive a tax-free personal allowance.

How to cut your income tax bill

1. Make pension contributions

The Government pays tax relief on money you save into a personal or workplace pension, up to £60,000 a year, therefore reducing how much income tax you pay.

Ms Suter said: “As long as you can afford to spare the money each month, paying into a pension can cut your tax bill, and often keep you below crucial allowances so you still get lucrative tax breaks.”

Most people can pay £60,000 into a pension each year, as long as it’s not more than 100pc of their earnings. In theory, this means someone earning £110,000 could reduce their taxable income to £50,000 by squirrelling away the maximum £60,000 into their pension.

Ms Suter added: “If you really want to max out your pension, you could use a little-known rule called ‘carry forward’ to add more to your pension by using previous years’ unused allowances.”

You can go back up to three tax years and use up any remaining allowance going spare.

The amount needed for a comfortable retirement

2. Claim marriage allowance

This tax break can save married couples, or those in a civil partnership, up to £252 a year in income tax.

Ms Suter said: “It’s up for grabs if one partner earns less than the tax-free personal allowance of £12,570, and the other is a basic-rate taxpayer, earning less than £50,270. It’s ideal for those couples where one person doesn’t work, or works part-time.”

The lower earner can transfer £1,260 of their unused tax-free allowance to the higher-earning half of the couple, to boost their take-home pay. However, if the non-taxpayer earns more than £11,310 they may end up having to pay tax, as their income will exceed their new, lower tax-free allowance.

It’s worth noting you can also backdate any claims for up to four years, as long as you were eligible during this time. You’ll be refunded the tax you overpaid, meaning you can claim back up to £1,256 in total.

Now read: Five reasons it pays to be married (and one that might make you think twice)

3. Give money to charity

Donating to a good cause can benefit those in need, while reducing your tax bill. Admittedly, this requires you to have the spare cash to give away in the first place, but once you factor in the income tax you’ll save via Gift Aid, it will cost you less than you think.

Ms Suter said: “Say, for example, you donate £100, the charity will get £25 back through tax relief. Then a higher-rate taxpayer can get back 20pc of the £125, which equals £25.”

This effectively works by increasing your basic-rate band by the amount you donate.

Ms Suter added: “So, if you donate £1,000, your basic-rate tax threshold will increase from £50,270 to £51,270 in the current tax year.”

Through the Gift Aid scheme, higher and additional-rate taxpayers can claim tax back on any donation. They just need to give the details in their self-assessment tax return.

Higher-rate taxpayers can claim back 20pc relief on the full amount given, while additional-rate taxpayers can claim back 25pc. This is on top of the basic-rate tax relief the charity receives.

4. Take advantage of salary sacrifice schemes

Check if your employer offers a salary sacrifice arrangement for paying into a pension.

Adrian Lowery, personal finance expert at BestInvest said: “This is where you agree to a salary cut, or waive a bonus, in favour of a pension contribution instead. By doing this, it’s possible for those earning just above a tax threshold to drop a tax income band.”

This can also be beneficial if you have capital gains tax or dividend tax to pay, for example, as the tax rates depend on your income tax band.

Note that such schemes are not just for pensions. In fact, they are far more common for a range of benefits, such as cycle-to-work schemes, travel card loans or even buying electric vehicles.

Mr Lowery added: “As you pay for the product or service from your gross pay, you are saving by not paying income tax and National Insurance.”

However, before you sign up to one of these schemes, make sure to go in with your eyes open; there are downsides to reducing your salary, such as decreased mortgage affordability.

You also need to be sure you can afford to give up the salary in return for the perk.

5. Check your tax code

Employed workers and pensioners who pay tax via Pay As You Earn (PAYE) will have a tax code on their payslip or pension statement indicating how much pay you receive before tax kicks in. It’s always sensible to ensure this code is correct, particularly if your circumstances have changed recently – such as getting a new job.

The most common tax code is currently 1257L. This is used for most people who have one job or pension, and means you are entitled to the full personal allowance of £12,570.

Mr Lowery said: “If yours is different, make sure you understand why. It’s vital to ensure you’re not paying too much tax. Remember it’s your responsibility to ensure your code is right.”

You might have a higher or lower number if you’re paying or being repaid tax via your tax code, and there’s a host of different tax code letters indicating different circumstances.

Tax codes and what they mean

6. See if you can claim tax relief for working from home

Employed workers can claim tax relief for working from home, as long as you have no choice but to work from home and your employer does not reimburse you for expenses you incur by doing so.

You can either claim a flat-rate of tax relief on £6 a week, and what you’ll get depends on your income tax band; basic-rate taxpayers get £62.40 for the year, while those who pay higher-rate tax get £124.80.

If you want to claim more, you’ll need to detail and provide evidence of your outgoings. These can only be for things that are solely used for work purposes that you wouldn’t pay if you were working in an office, such as extra heating.

If you’re self-employed, you can detail working from home expenses on your tax return, which will be set against your profits and therefore reduce your tax liability.

Now read: The companies that let you work from anywhere – and how much they pay

7. Make the most of Isas

All forms of income contribute to the amount of income tax you pay, as they are essentially added together to determine your tax band. This includes income from savings interest, dividend payments and capital gains – but using Isas can help reduce the taxable income on all of these.

Shaun Moore, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter, said: “In this high interest-rate environment, you may be getting more savings interest. Dividends from investments held outside pensions and Isas count towards your total annual income, so make sure investments are held in Isas.”

The key is to use up your allowances. You have an Isa allowance of £20,000 a year, and so does your partner. Remember, this is on a “use it or lose it” basis.

8. Share capital gains tax

The capital gains tax allowance was halved from £12,300 to £6,000 from April this year, and is due to be cut again in 2024-25 to just £3,000.

If you’re married, or in a civil partnership, you can reduce your liability by transferring assets to your partner and effectively pooling your CGT allowances. This way, you can collectively benefit from a £12,000 tax-free allowance.

By reducing your taxable capital gains, you’ll also be reducing your overall amount of income, which could mean you’re less likely to be tipped into a higher tax bracket.

9. Back start-ups

Venture capital trusts invest in fledgling British businesses and pay out some of their returns to investors via dividends. Compared to traditional investments these are high-risk, but investors do receive a tax relief incentive to try and help these start-ups get off the ground.

Mr Moore said: “Investing in VCTs or enterprise investment schemes (EIS) could give you 30pc income tax relief if you hold them for five years or three years, respectively. While they do not reduce your taxable income, they mean you get some money back via the relief.”

You also get 100pc capital gains tax relief if your shares grow in value, and up to 45pc loss relief if a company fails.

However, they’re not for everyone. “Only invest if they are suitable for your investment purposes and risk appetite,” Mr Moore added.

Now read: How taking a punt on start-ups could cut £300,000 from your tax bill

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.