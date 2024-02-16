To avoid possible strike, Salem-Keizer Public Schools asks teachers union to return to bargaining table

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem-Keizer Public Schools is asking the teachers union to continue negotiations for a new contract after the union signaled it was rejecting the latest $37 million offer from the district.

The Salem Keizer Education Association declared an impasse in the bargaining process, which means they are one step closer to possibly going on strike. Meanwhile, SKPS Superintendent Andrea Castañeda said the $37 million offer is the highest amount they could afford.

“When we shared our offer with the licensed association, we were clear that this is all we could offer — anything more will do lasting harm to our schools,” Castañeda said. “They rejected our maximum offer and declared impasse, functionally abandoning the bargaining process. But we aren’t giving up because we know that a strike will hurt students and our community.”

The union represents licensed educators and teachers. SKPS said should the teachers strike, all schools in Oregon’s second-largest school district would be forced to close down.

With the district already facing a $30 million budget gap, and hundreds of staff on the chopping block as a result, the district says those constraints make it difficult to fulfill the union’s sticking point of reducing class sizes.

According to SKPS, their most recent offer — valued at $37 million — represents “the largest year-over-year increase in memory.” That package would include a 9.5% raise for teachers over a two-year period, increased health insurance, a $5,000 retention and recognition bonus, and additional prep time for elementary educators.

“We value and respect our staff. We’ve already offered more than we can afford, and it is still less than they deserve,” Castañeda said.

Amid the negotiations — or lack thereof — Castañeda laid the blame on a state funding formula that needs reform for not only students at SKPS, but across Oregon.

