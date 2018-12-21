Should You Avoid Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)?

Hedge funds and other investment firms that we track manage billions of dollars of their wealthy clients' money, and needless to say, they are painstakingly thorough when analyzing where to invest this money, as their own wealth depends on it. Regardless of the various methods used by elite investors like David Tepper and Dan Loeb, the resources they expend are second-to-none. This is especially valuable when it comes to small-cap stocks, which is where they generate their strongest outperformance, as their resources give them a huge edge when it comes to studying these stocks compared to the average investor, which is why we intently follow their activity in the small-cap space.

Is Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) a buy here? The best stock pickers are taking a bearish view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets fell by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that rci isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren't comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

We're going to take a peek at the key hedge fund action surrounding Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

What have hedge funds been doing with Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -6% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 14 hedge funds with a bullish position in RCI at the beginning of this year. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, GLG Partners, managed by Noam Gottesman, holds the most valuable position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). GLG Partners has a $193.6 million position in the stock, comprising 0.7% of its 13F portfolio. On GLG Partners's heels is Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies, with a $133.1 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other peers that are bullish encompass Cliff Asness's AQR Capital Management, Mario Gabelli's GAMCO Investors and John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors.