How to avoid a romance scam (by the woman who beat the Tinder Swindler)

Ayleen Charlotte was manipulated into parting with £100,000 after being targeted by a now infamous scammer

Would you rather have your heart broken – or lose your entire life savings?

It’s a horrible choice. On the one hand, heartbreak brings intense emotional pain, shattered self-esteem, and unshakeable feelings of loneliness.

On the other, financial instability can aggravate anxiety, destroy trust in yourself and others, and ruin your hopes and dreams for the future. Unluckily for some, it can be both.

Romance or dating scams are becoming increasingly widespread, both in the virtual world and, in my case, the real world.

Fraudsters use dating apps to target individuals and trick them into believing they are in a relationship. They are emotional chameleons, mirroring the behaviour of their victims to feign a real connection.

After building trust with the victim, the criminal then convinces them that they urgently need money for medical bills or a similar emergency and coerce them into transferring large sums of cash.

Simon Leviev, the Tinder Swindler, conned unsuspecting women he met online out of their life savings

The Tinder Swindler, a Netflix documentary about how conman Simon Leviev manipulated several women into financially supporting his lavish lifestyle, is possibly the best-known case and a story in which I played a role – to the tune of more than £100,000.

Without spoiling the documentary, I was able to get some justice. But it doesn’t need to come to that. In fact, there are several strategies and technologies that people and banks can use to protect themselves long before any money leaves their accounts. Here are my top four tips for guarding against romance scams.

Look out for the red flags

While whirlwind romances are a thrilling experience, it’s important to remain vigilant. In my case, Simon was incredibly kind from the beginning, “love bombing” me with sweet messages, constantly telling me he loved me, and showering me with flowers and gifts.

While it felt real then, looking back, I can see the holes. New partners aren’t like this, even if they are crazy about you. Signs that things might be too good to be true, and you should break contact, may involve the fraudster doing one or some of the following:

Declaring their love for you and bombarding you with gifts almost immediately

Claiming to be from your town, city, or country, but rarely available to meet in person

Planning to visit you but then cancelling at the very last minute

Isolating you from your friends and family once you’ve entered a physical relationship in order to manipulate you

Never transfer money to anyone who is not a close friend you have met in person

Even with dating apps tightening their security features, it’s still all too easy for someone to create a fake profile. So, as a general rule, don’t send money to anyone you haven’t met in person, even if you’ve been chatting for a long period of time.

Their online profile might not reflect their true selves. Scammers are more than willing to use fake images and information and pull on your heartstrings with claims of medical problems, family issues, business worries, and more. And as the old saying goes, if the return on the (investment) sounds too good to be true, then it most likely is.

Take your time when someone asks to borrow money

Once under their spell, fraudsters make you think irrationally. So if this new person in your life is asking for money, take a step back and say that you are going to think about it for a few weeks. If they continue to push, then walk away and say no. If they’re a genuine friend or partner, they’ll happily afford you this time, as they’ll know that it’s a significant decision and commitment for you to make.

Fraudsters don’t do this; they hate any kind of delay. They’re likely to pressure you and create a false sense of urgency, even becoming angry and rude if you don’t quickly comply. If a person begins behaving like this, say no.

Beware: it could happen to you

We often presume that the disabled or elderly would be most susceptible to these types of scams. The reality is far more fluid, with loneliness, financial difficulties, mental health issues, and even digital over-confidence making us more susceptible.

I was an intelligent, internet-savvy young woman – and yet I was still heavily deceived. After all, victims believe that they are sending money to a loved one for a genuine reason, so they may not behave any differently as to how they would making any other transaction.

I’m lucky that I made it out. Now, I can use my experiences to warn others via anti-romance scam activism, and it was a huge honour to be named scam fighter of the year by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance. But at the end of the day, I’d rather just be Ayleen from Amsterdam, £100,000 better off, with the dilemma of heartbreak versus financial ruin just a fun little premise. I hope you can learn from my mistakes.

The role of banks

Romance scams are increasing in quantity and scale because they can be one of the toughest types of scams for banks to detect. Generally, they involve the account owner being socially engineered into transferring money willingly, which wouldn’t raise flags with traditional security measures.

However, new technologies such as behavioural biometrics are improving financial institutions’ ability to protect their customers by analysing how their customers interact with their digital apps.

Through analysis of behaviour, banks can detect money mules (a person who transfers money acquired illegally on behalf of others) and accounts being operated in a suspicious manner, prior to the inbound payment from the victim.

One way to stop the transfer of the victim’s funds is to shut down the money mule’s accounts before they can be used, and these new behaviour-based technology solutions enable banks to do that.

Banks can also use mobile data to identify criminals. By targeting those operating the mule accounts, banks can catch the fraudsters before they launder the money they receive from their unsuspecting victim.

Fraud can happen to any of us. A scammer just needs to find the right person at the right time.

I hope that my experience and the tips I provide will keep you safe from fraud. With greater collaboration, education, and behavioural biometric intelligence, we can stop cyber criminals before they inflict devastating financial and emotional damage on their victims.

Ayleen Charlotte is working with BioCatch as a scams adviser and banking customer advocate to help others know how to detect and prevent fraud

