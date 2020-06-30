Should You Avoid TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. TPIC has seen a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money recently. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with TPIC positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TPIC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are plenty of metrics market participants employ to value stocks. A pair of the less utilized metrics are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top money managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a superb margin (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_26092" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Joel Greenblatt of Gotham Asset Management[/caption]

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT More

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind we're going to take a glance at the key hedge fund action surrounding TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

What does smart money think about TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -35% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards TPIC over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Is TPIC A Good Stock To Buy? More

The largest stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) was held by Redwood Capital Management, which reported holding $14.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Parian Global Management with a $14.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Driehaus Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and Electron Capital Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Parian Global Management allocated the biggest weight to TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC), around 5.02% of its 13F portfolio. Redwood Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 2.65 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TPIC.