Should I Avoid Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)?

Do Hedge Funds Think VRNS Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Heading into the third quarter of 2021, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -25% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 28 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in VRNS a year ago. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Brett Barakett's Tremblant Capital has the biggest position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS), worth close to $80.1 million, accounting for 2.2% of its total 13F portfolio. On Tremblant Capital's heels is Matrix Capital Management, led by David Goel and Paul Ferri, holding a $71.9 million position; the fund has 0.8% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism encompass John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors, Renaissance Technologies and Josh Goldberg's G2 Investment Partners Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Andar Capital allocated the biggest weight to Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS), around 7.82% of its 13F portfolio. One01 Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 5.02 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to VRNS.

Due to the fact that Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) has experienced declining sentiment from the smart money, it's safe to say that there exists a select few hedge funds who were dropping their full holdings by the end of the second quarter. At the top of the heap, Eric Bannasch's Cadian Capital dumped the largest investment of the "upper crust" of funds followed by Insider Monkey, worth close to $17.8 million in stock, and Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $12.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 8 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS). We will take a look at Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM), Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK), Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP), and Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). This group of stocks' market values resemble VRNS's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position PAG,19,188147,7 TNDM,32,352984,7 LSTR,16,157149,1 INGR,21,383586,-4 CDK,24,225691,6 BPOP,33,840477,-1 PRI,20,486272,0 Average,23.6,376329,2.3 [/table]

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.6 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $376 million. That figure was $337 million in VRNS's case. Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for VRNS is 43. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24% in 2021 through October 22nd and still beat the market by 1.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on VRNS as the stock returned 9.7% since the end of Q2 (through 10/22) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

