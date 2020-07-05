Should You Avoid Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) a bargain? Prominent investors were turning less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions decreased by 5 lately. Our calculations also showed that VNOM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). VNOM was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with VNOM holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor's toolkit there are numerous formulas market participants can use to assess their holdings. A duo of the most innovative formulas are hedge fund and insider trading indicators.

Now we're going to go over the latest hedge fund action regarding Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

How have hedgies been trading Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -31% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in VNOM a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Cardinal Capital held the most valuable stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM), which was worth $14.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Alyeska Investment Group which amassed $8.3 million worth of shares. First Pacific Advisors LLC, Waratah Capital Advisors, and Arosa Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cardinal Capital allocated the biggest weight to Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM), around 0.72% of its 13F portfolio. Waratah Capital Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.27 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to VNOM.