If you avoided I-80 to Lake Tahoe in storm, this video shows why you might be glad you did

A day of storms Tuesday in Northern California led to heavy snow, strict chain requirements and traffic backups, video shows.

On Interstate 80 through the Sierra Nevada, new footage shows slow-moving cars and trucks and blizzard conditions.

A winter weather advisory was expected to lift Wednesday around 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service Reno. Slippery road conditions were expected to impact early morning commutes with additional snow accumulation possible.

The South Lake Tahoe forecast on Wednesday is a different story 24 hours later. Clouds and sun with a couple of snow showers, are predicted. AccuWeather forecasts chilly weater and total snowfall from 2-4 inches.