Avoiding police roadblock lands man behind bars

Jan. 26—BOONEVILLE — A Booneville man who tried to avoid a roadblock wound up in jail anyway.

Officers with the Booneville Police Department were conducting a safety checkpoint on Jan. 19 when Justin Michael Cartwright, 31, of Booneville, reportedly avoided the checkpoint. Police officers followed Cartwright and found him at a South Bryant Street address and investigated his actions.

Although police did not find any contraband on Cartwright, he was charged with tampering with physical evidence, a felony. During his initial appearance, bond was set at $5,000.

