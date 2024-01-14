Avoiding ‘storm chaser’ contracting scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home improvement scams cost Americans around $13 million every year, according to the Better Business Bureau scam tracker, and a lot of that money can be traced back to the weather.

Jessica Hamlin with the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio calls these scammers “blow throughs” or “storm chasers,” contractors who follow weather events and prey on homeowners who need repairs.

The BBB has a checklist of things to make sure you do before shelling out thousands for home improvements. The first thing to do is check references and see some recent work from a contractor.

“Weather events, any specific type of current events will often trigger a sense of urgency, and it’s that sense of urgency that scammers will play off of,” Hamlin said. “Most importantly, get absolutely everything in writing including the scope of the work, the completion dates, and any payments.”

She said a major red flag is pressure to pay cash. The BBB urges consumers to always pay with credit – that way, if things go south, there are more ways to possibly recoup some of that money.

