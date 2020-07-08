Avon Announces Over $16 Million in Product Donations

This past month Avon philanthropy efforts included donations to AMAR, Feed the Children, and Toys for Tots

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon has donated over $16 million worth of products to numerous charitable organizations as part of its continuing commitment to giving back and making a positive impact on the world. Donations include AMAR in Puerto Rico and Avon's longtime partner, Feed the Children. Both organizations are crucial right now in providing supplies for those in need during the pandemic. Donations were also made to the Marine Toys for Tots program.

Avon Puerto Rico has donated $1.3 million in product donations to AMAR, Alianza de Médicos Al Rescate (Alliance of Physicians to the Rescue). AMAR is dedicated to taking medicines and essential items to communities in need. For more than 25 years, they have provided free voluntary health services to the most vulnerable communities. Avon's donations to AMAR last month include clothing, personal care products, cosmetics, home products and more.

Feed the Children works closely with community partners like schools, civic organizations and food banks to serve the most vulnerable populations and others who may be experiencing difficulty due to a job loss in this uncertain environment. This past month, Avon donated over $13 million worth of products to Feed the Children to support these families in need. Over the last sixteen years, Avon has donated over 15,000,000 pounds of personal care and beauty products, clothing, shoes and home essentials to Feed the Children bringing relief to millions of families.

The Marine Toys for Tots has received a $2.4 million toy donation from Avon to support their mission to collect and distribute new toys for less fortunate children during the holidays. Over 60,000 toys were sent from Avon to Toys for Tots for the upcoming holiday season. Avon is proud to be a 5-Star National Corporate Sponsor for 2020.

New Avon ("New Avon Company") is the leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Representatives throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Avon's portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and health and wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Skin So Soft, belif, CHI, and The Face Shop, as well as home essentials, fashion and accessories. Avon has a 134-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed over $1 billion globally toward eradicating breast cancer and domestic violence. Learn more about New Avon and its products at www.avon.com .

