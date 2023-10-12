Avon dispatcher connected to 'Turtleboy' case placed on administrative leave. What we know

AVON — A dispatcher from the Avon Police Department has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into alleged inappropriate and illegal use of law enforcement databases, Chief Jeffrey Bukunt announced in a written statement Wednesday.

The unidentified dispatcher will remain on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the Avon Police Department and a special prosecutor under the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The incident is apparently linked to the recent investigation into blogger Aidan Kearney, better known as "Turtleboy," according to reporting by the Enterprise’s media partner WCVB. Kearney, a Holden resident, was arrested on Wednesday on witness intimidation charges in connection with the high-profile Karen Read case.

The department has four full-time dispatchers and two part-time dispatchers, according to the department roster.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Massachusetts blogger: 'Turtleboy' blogger charged with witness intimidation in Karen Read murder case

Who is Karen Read?

Read was accused of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, a Boston police officer and Braintree native John O’Keefe, after she allegedly hit him with her vehicle after a night of drinking on Jan. 29, 2022, in Canton.

What is 'Turtleboy' accused of?

Kearney has written about the Read case extensively on his blog, publishing a 176-part series called "Canton Coverup," where he argued that Read was framed and was a victim of a larger cover up by the Canton Police, the Norfolk County district attorney’s office and the Massachusetts State Police.

Kearney now faces witness intimidation charges for a handful of alleged instances in his investigation into the Read case, including leaving a threatening message on a Massachusetts State Police trooper’s cellphone.

'Needs to stop' Norfolk DA slams 'false narratives,' 'harassment' after death of Braintree native

How is dispatcher connected to the 'Turtleboy' case?

In court on Wednesday, while arguing Kearney’s bail, the prosecutor said a local dispatcher connected to Kearney unlawfully accessed motor vehicle records to help Kearney identify owners of vehicles, which Kearney subsequently used to harass people, the prosecutor said.

Due to the ongoing criminal and internal affairs investigation, no further information about the dispatcher is being released at this time, the Avon Police Department said.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Avon police dispatcher investigated for allegedly helping 'Turtleboy'