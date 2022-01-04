Happy Tuesday, Avon! Here's a brand new edition of the Avon Daily.

First, today's weather:

Sun mixing with clouds. High: 35 Low: 27.

Here are the top stories today in Avon:

Avon To Distribute COVID-19 Tests Tuesday (Avon Patch) Demand far outweighs supply as Connecticut communities hand out hundreds of thousands of free COVID-19 home self-test kits (Hartford Courant) Avon Weekday Events: See What's Happening In The Area (Avon Patch) Who’s Hiring In And Around Avon: This Week’s Newest Job Openings (Avon Patch)

Today's Avon Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at Ring, the home security company. Ring does a lot more than doorbells: check out their full suite of smart home products at Ring.com. And thank you Ring for helping to make local news happen in Avon!

Today in Avon:

From my notebook:

Avon Free Public Library: "One Pan Perfect: Virtual Author Event with Donna Hay Wednesday, January 12th @ 6:30 pm (via Zoom) Donna Hay returns with her new, gorgeously luxe hardcover cookbook One Pan Perfect to make life simple, easy and delicious for her millions..." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Old Farms: "Wrought iron - "Fence Contractor Serving West Hartford, CT" https://fencingcontractorwesthartford.com" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Lovely Street: "Spaying cats - Hello. Does anyone have a local place to spay two cats that is not as expensive as a traditional vet?" (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Story continues

Virtual "Enroll in a Day" Event—Sat., Jan. 8 (January 8)

Justin Alexander Signature - Spring/ Summer 2022 Trunk Show 10% off (January 13)

Add your event

Loving the Avon Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at richard.kaufman@patch.com

You're officially in the loop for today! I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow morning with a new update.

— Richard Kaufman

About me: I'm a local Patch editor for Connecticut, covering Greenwich and Stamford. I enjoy finding out what makes a community tick, and sharing impactful and meaningful stories.

This article originally appeared on the Avon Patch