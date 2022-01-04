Avon To Distribute COVID-19 Tests Tuesday
Sun mixing with clouds. High: 35 Low: 27.
Avon To Distribute COVID-19 Tests Tuesday (Avon Patch)
Demand far outweighs supply as Connecticut communities hand out hundreds of thousands of free COVID-19 home self-test kits (Hartford Courant)
Do, Re, (You &) Me!!! January 2022 (morning session) (11:00 AM)
Do, Re, (You &) Me!!! January 2022 (afternoon session) (1:00 PM)
Girl Scouts Troop 66171 - Avon Free Public Library (5:00 PM)
Operations & Administration Meeting - Avon Free Public Library (6:00 PM)
Avon Girl Scout Leaders Service Unit (6:30 PM)
Inland Wetlands Commission - Avon Town Clerk (7:00 PM)
Avon Free Public Library: "One Pan Perfect: Virtual Author Event with Donna Hay Wednesday, January 12th @ 6:30 pm (via Zoom) Donna Hay returns with her new, gorgeously luxe hardcover cookbook One Pan Perfect to make life simple, easy and delicious for her millions..." (Facebook)
Nextdoor Neighbor, Old Farms: "Wrought iron - "Fence Contractor Serving West Hartford, CT" https://fencingcontractorwesthartford.com" (Nextdoor)
Nextdoor Neighbor, Lovely Street: "Spaying cats - Hello. Does anyone have a local place to spay two cats that is not as expensive as a traditional vet?" (Nextdoor)
Virtual "Enroll in a Day" Event—Sat., Jan. 8 (January 8)
Justin Alexander Signature - Spring/ Summer 2022 Trunk Show 10% off (January 13)
