Avon Lake Broadcasting City Council Ward Meeting On Feb. 8

AVON LAKE, OH — Due to COVID-19 precautions, this year's Avon Lake City Council ward meetings will follow the same format as last year.

A single, city-wide ward meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8. The meeting will be broadcast live on the Avon Lake Facebook page and on Avon Lake Community TV's government access channels, Spectrum Channel 1025 and WOW Channel 21.

The meeting will be held in the Avon Lake City Council Chamber but the building will not be open to the public during that time.

Any questions or comments residents have for their elected representatives can be submitted to Mary Krupar, assistant to Mayor Gregory Zilka. Residents can mail questions to Krupar at 150 Avon Belden Road, email them to mkrupar@avonlake.org, or put them in a box outside of Avon Lake City Hall.

The deadline to submit questions for the meeting is Feb. 4. However, residents can also submit questions via text during the meeting by sending messages to 440-396-0074.

Additional meeting details and a link to the meeting will be shared on the city's website on Tuesday.

