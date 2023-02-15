Avon lawyer charged with DUI, fleeing scene of a crash on I-84 in Farmington

An Avon lawyer is facing DUI charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash he caused on an Interstate 84 off-ramp in Farmington on Sunday, according to the Connecticut State Police.

State police were called to the scene of a crash on the I-84 Exit 39 off-ramp just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers saw two vehicles blocking the right center lane of traffic when they arrived. According to the drivers, three cars, including a Volkswagen Atlas, Honda Fit and BMW X5, were heading west on the I-84 Exit 39 off-ramp in the right center lane. The Volkswagen and Honda were stopped at a red light when the BMW driver allegedly failed to stop and hit the back of the Honda, causing it to hit the back of the Volkswagen, state police said.

The driver and passenger in the Volkswagen and the Honda driver all said they were wearing seatbelts and claimed no injuries, state police said.

The drivers told troopers the BMW driver drove off after the crash, and Troop H was notified. The Farmington Police Department located the car and attempted to make a stop, state police said. The driver allegedly ignored the lights and sirens and drove to his home before jumping out of the car and running inside, according to state police.

Farmington police identified the driver as 54-year-old Jeffrey Gostyla of Avon. He was detained until troopers arrived at the home, state police said.

State police alleged that Gostyla had bloodshot and glossy eyes, appeared to be disoriented and had the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. State police said Gostyla was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests, which he allegedly refused.

Gostyla was placed under arrest and transported to Troop H where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the Influence of alcohol and/or drugs, following too closely resulting in an accident and evading responsibility. He was released on a $1,500 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on March 6.

Gostyla, who lists himself as a partner at the Hartford law firm Halloran Sage on his LinkedIn page, is no longer listed on the firm’s website.