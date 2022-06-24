Avon man, 84, arrested in connection to bank robbery in Torrington

Torrington police have identified and arrested a suspect in an alleged robbery at a Torrington bank on Wednesday morning.

Officials said they arrested James Thompson, 84, of Avon after identifying the car used in the robbery at Litchfield Bancorp on East Main Street in Torrington.

Police said they received a tip from a person who saw the published photos of the robbery. They located a black 2006 Cadillac DTS registered to Thompson in the driveway of his home while doing surveillance on the property.

Police then police executed a search and seizure warrant and found evidence linked to the crime, including the handgun displayed in the robbery.

According to police, Thompson was wearing a Green Bay Packers hat, jean jacket, dark pants and rubber gloves and displayed a silver handgun at some point during the robbery, police said.

Thompson told police he had fallen on hard times and committed this crime “because of the economy,” according to police.

Thompson was charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree larceny charges after the incident. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.