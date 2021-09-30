Avon man charged with multiple child exploitation offenses

A 35-year-old man from Avon was charged with multiple child exploitation offenses this week after he allegedly shared an explicit photo of a child on a messaging app.

Michael Ferro appeared before a federal magistrate on Wednesday and was released on a $100,000 bond.

According to the complaint provided by the U.S. Attorney’s office, Ferro began chatting with an undercover FBI agent on Kik in August. The agent was posing as a man who was raping his 12-year-old daughter.

Ferro allegedly sent the agent a photo of a child’s genitals. “Ferro then stated that he had more pictures to share, and expressed an interest in meeting [the undercover agent’s] daughter to engage in sexual activity,” states a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s office. “After confirming Ferro’s identity, investigators traveled to Ferro’s residence late in the evening of August 18, informed him of the investigation and seized his cellphone.”

Ferro was charged with sexual exploitation of children, which carries a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in prison and a maximum term of 30 years. He was also charged with attempted receipt of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, with assistance from the Avon police department.