Avon man faces prison after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge

An Avon man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a charge that he distributed pornographic images of children.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Michael Ferro, 36, began communicating over an internet platform frequently used by child pornographers with a person he did not know was an undercover FBI operative posing as someone who was abusing his 12-year-old child.

Prosecutors said Ferro sent the operative an obscene photograph of a child, said he had more photographs, and asked to meet the operative’s child.

Ferro was arrested on Sept. 29, 2021.

Ferro is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24 and faces a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison, according to federal authorities.

Ferro had been free on bond since his arrest but was taken into custody after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography.