Avon Releases Details On Funding Allocation For ARPA Money

Happy Friday, Avon! Here's what's going on around town today.

First, today's weather:

Increasingly windy. High: 39 Low: 5.

Here are the top stories today in Avon:

Town Of Avon: American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) (Avon Patch) Avon To Host Second At-Home COVID Test Distribution (Avon Patch) Avon Prospective Homeowners: 2 New Houses On The Market (Avon Patch) Avon Area Pets Who Need A Home: Meet Connor, Ollie, Rose & More (Avon Patch) Community News For The Farmington Valley Edition (Hartford Courant) Avon Weather Forecast For The Weekend Ahead (Avon Patch)

Today's Avon Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at Verizon. They're building the fastest 5G network in the country. To learn how 5G is going to change life for you and your community — and to get access to this amazing technology — click here. And thank you Verizon for sponsoring this community resource in Avon!

Today in Avon:

Reclaim your Resiliency at our Resolution Reset Event! (9:00 AM)

Reclaim your Resilency at our Resolution Reset Event! (9:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Avon Free Public Library: "VIRTUAL MAGIC WORKSHOP with Abby Segal Thursday, January 27th @ 6:00 pm (via Zoom) for kids ages 7 & up Join magician Abby Segal on Zoom to learn MAGIC! Foster an imaginative and creative way to see the world be learning magic tricks. Ab..." (Facebook)

Avon Free Public Library: "January is National Radon Action Month - stop by Avon Library for your free radon test kit! In partnership with the Farmington Valley Health District, Avon Library is offering free radon test kits this month, while supplies last. Stop by..." (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Reclaim your Resilency at our Resolution Reset Event! (January 14)

Reclaim your Resiliency at our Resolution Reset Event! (January 14)

Add your event

Story continues

Gigs & services:

Online Pregnancy Research Study with Compensation (Details)

Add your gig or service

Loving the Avon Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at richard.kaufman@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Friday. I'll see you soon!

— Richard Kaufman

About me: I'm a local Patch editor for Connecticut. I enjoy finding out what makes a community tick, and sharing impactful and meaningful stories.

This article originally appeared on the Avon Patch