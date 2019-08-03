Is Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Investing Effectively In Its Business?

Today we'll evaluate Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Avon Rubber:

0.15 = UK£19m ÷ (UK£163m - UK£37m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Avon Rubber has an ROCE of 15%.

Is Avon Rubber's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Avon Rubber's ROCE is around the 13% average reported by the Aerospace & Defense industry. Regardless of where Avon Rubber sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

The image below shows how Avon Rubber's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

LSE:AVON Past Revenue and Net Income, August 3rd 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Avon Rubber.

Avon Rubber's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Avon Rubber has total liabilities of UK£37m and total assets of UK£163m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Avon Rubber's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Avon Rubber could be worth a closer look. There might be better investments than Avon Rubber out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.