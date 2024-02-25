Avon Under Armour store closed after car crashes into front

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — A workout apparel store in Avon is closed until further notice after a vehicle crashed through its front windows Saturday afternoon.

A viewer shared a photo with FOX 8 of a red sedan’s front end inside the Under Armour store at Avon Commons.

When our cameras arrived on scene, the vehicle had been removed and the broken windows boarded up.

A sign on the door read:

At this time, there are no reports anyone was injured in the crash. It is not clear when the store is going to reopen.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates as we learn more about what led to the crash.

