Avon woman killed in two-vehicle crash Wednesday

Nov. 30—AVON, Minn. — An Avon woman was killed Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, in a two-vehicle crash 2 miles southwest of Avon.

The incident occurred at about 9:47 a.m. on County Road 9, just east of County Road 156 in Collegeville Township, according to a Stearns County Sheriff's Office news release.

Susan Lemke, 64, of Avon, was driving a 2007 Buick Lacrosse northeast on County Road 9 before the crash occurred, according to the release. As she approached a curve to the right at County Road 156, she lost control of the vehicle.

The roads were frost-covered and slippery at the time of the crash, according to the release.

The Buick collided head-on with a 1993 Ford work truck driven by Austin Weaver, 31, of Royalton. Weaver was traveling southbound on County Road 9 pulling a trailer, according to the release.

Weaver's vehicle went into the north ditch, and Lemke's vehicle remained on the road and traveled about 40 yards farther from the crash site, according to the release.

When Stearns County deputies and the Avon Police Department arrived at the scene, they found Lemke pinned in her vehicle, according to the release. She was removed by the Avon Fire Department.

Emergency responders provided life-saving measures to Lemke, but she died at the scene, according to the release.

Weaver was treated for his injuries at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with crash reconstruction.